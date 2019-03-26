× Suspected DUI Driver Arrested in Victorville Hit-and-Run That Killed Motorcyclist: Police

A 20-year-old man suspected of being under the influence when he allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist in Victorville before driving away from the scene has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

The fatal hit-and-run occurred near the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Stonegate Drive just after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to a Victorville Police Department news release.

William Jenkins of Phelan was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Bear Valley Road when he moved to merge into another lane. After merging, he rear-ended a motorcycle, causing the 35-year-old rider to lose control and crash, police said.

Nathan Bladh was seriously hurt in the collision and airlifted to a Los Angeles County trauma center. Two days later, the Victorville resident died of his injuries.

After the crash, Jenkins momentarily stopped his car at Bear Valley and Jade roads, but then sped away, a witness told police.

He was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Monte Vista Road when the car abruptly left the roadway and crashed near Maricopa Road.

Jenkins refused medical treatment for minor injuries at the scene and was subsequently arrested.

He was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence causing bodily injury and hit-and-run causing death or injury, according to the release.

Jenkins was released on bail on Sunday, jail records showed.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and will decide whether to file any charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Z. Vogel at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing 1-800-782-7463 or through the website http://www.wetip.com.