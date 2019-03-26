The News Director’s Office: “Caitlin Can’t Remember”

Jason is in St. Louis chatting with Kevin Daniels of WGHP in Greensboro, North Carolina about their new podcast Caitlin Can’t Remember.

It sounds like a movie script: for nearly a year and a half since she got a serious knock on the head, Caitlin Little wakes up every morning thinking it’s October 13th, 2017. Except, in the movies, you can always write your own, happy ending. Caitlin and her family have to find answers in real life and medicine. Why is it so hard to find any answers? Is Caitlin’s story real? This podcast explores those questions and more.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph