Trump Will Be in L.A. Next Week for Campaign Fundraiser

President Donald Trump listens to remarks from Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on March 25, 2019. (Credit: Michael Reynolds / Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is returning to California next week for a campaign fundraiser that has premium tickets going for $150,000.

The April 5 event in Los Angeles will bring the Republican president back to the heavily Democratic state where Hillary Clinton handily beat him in the 2016 presidential election.

Tickets for a reception start at $15,000. That’s according to an invitation paid for by Trump Victory, a joint fundraising committee of the president’s campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The chance to take a photo with the president will cost supporters $50,000.

The top-priced tickets include a roundtable discussion.

The trip comes shortly after the end of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which Attorney General William Barr said found no evidence of coordination between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

