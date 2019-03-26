× UC Irvine Coach Russell Turner Apologizes for Calling Oregon’s Louis King ‘Queen’

UC Irvine’s Russell Turner issued a statement Monday acknowledging that his actions during a loss to Oregon on Sunday were “inappropriate and insensitive.”

The ninth-year coach said after the Anteaters’ 73-54 defeat that, while shouting instructions to his team from the sideline, he repeatedly referred to the Ducks’ Louis King as “Queen” in an attempt to distract the freshman forward.

The postgame admission ignited criticism, particularly on social media, about Turner’s professionalism. He was accused of homophobia and sexism, and crossing the line meant to exist between a coach and another team’s players.

“I share UC Irvine’s belief that inclusivity and diversity are paramount values,” Turner’s statement read, “and I apologize for not understanding that my actions during the game suggested otherwise.”

