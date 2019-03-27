2 Burglary Suspects Found Hiding Underneath Burbank Home, Police Say

Two burglary suspects were found hiding underneath a house after an extensive search in Burbank Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported about 9:25 a.m. in the 1800 block of Kenwood Street, authorities said in a news release. Two people were reported inside the home when the burglary occurred.

Responding Burbank police officers were able to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary, and the driver was taken into custody. Evidence was discovered inside the suspect vehicle and in the surrounding neighborhood. Police did not elaborate on what the discarded items were.

A perimeter was set up in the area to search for two additional suspects. Police dogs from the San Fernando and Glendale police departments assisted in the search.

Students and staff of Luther Burbank Middle School and the Burbank Adult School were asked to shelter in place during the search.

After a four hour search, police were eventually led to a home in the 1900 block of North Maple Street, where the two outstanding suspects were found hiding under the house, officials said. Both alleged burglars were taken into custody without further incident.

None of the suspects have been identified.

No further details about the incident or the search were released.