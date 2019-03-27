× 4 Victorville Teens Arrested After Video Captures Student Punched, Robbed and Chased at School: Police

Four teenage boys have been arrested after video circulating online showed a 15-year-old boy being punched, robbed and chased at a high school in Victorville, police announced Wednesday.

The victim was approached and surrounded by the four teens at Silverado High School about 10 a.m. on March 21 before they demanded he give them his backpack and cell phone, according to police. Three of the suspects are 14 years old and one is 15.

“After the victim complied, at least two of the suspects punched the victim and chased him around the school campus, continuing to physically assault him,” a police news release states.

The incident was captured on cell phone video that was shared on social media before being sent to school administrators and the Victorville Police Department on March 25, authorities said.

An investigation by police and the Victor Valley Union High School District discovered the suspects are all students at Silverado High School, according to police.

One of the 14-year-old suspects and the 15-year-old suspect were tracked down, arrested and booked into High Desert Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of robbery Tuesday. The other two suspects were booked Wednesday.

The case is being submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing criminal charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call Deputy M. Forsberg at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous calls can be made to the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or at http://www.weti p.com.