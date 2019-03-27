× 4-Year-Old Oakland Boy Wounded by Shot in Head; 2 Arrested

Northern California authorities say a 4-year-old boy was seriously hurt when he was shot in the head and two adults have been arrested.

Oakland Police say officers and paramedics responded to an emergency call at about 2 p.m. and rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Police spokeswoman Felicia Aisthorpe declined to say how the boy was shot, saying the investigation continues. No identities were released.

Oakland Police Department PIO Officer Aisthorpe briefing media. A 4 year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head while inside a residence 2400 Richie St. The child is currently at a local hospital in critical condition. Two adults have been detained at this time. pic.twitter.com/YBtSYC17XM — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 27, 2019