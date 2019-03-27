× Arby’s Manager Allegedly Killed Customer After He Threatened, Spit on Her at Oklahoma Restaurant

Authorities say the manager of an Oklahoma Arby’s restaurant has been charged in the fatal shooting of a customer who she said threatened her.

Tulsa County jail records show 25-year-old Deionna Young is being held without bond Tuesday on a first-degree murder charge. Records don’t list an attorney representing Young, who was arrested Monday.

Sgt. Shane Tuell says Young reported to police on Saturday that a drive-thru customer cursed and spit at her. She asked him to leave.

Tuell says the customer, 25-year-old Desean Tallent, returned later, but drove away. Young followed him and shot into his car, hitting him in the upper torso.

Young then returned to work, and Tallent crashed into a Walmart. He later died at a hospital.

An Arby’s spokesman says the franchise owner is cooperating with authorities.