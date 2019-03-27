Bear Break 2019 Giveaway

Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Jayme Closs, Killing Her Parents

Celebrate spring break on the slopes of Bear Mountain this weekend at Bear Break 2019.  Compete in events like tube racing and an on-snow relay race to win prizes like 2019/20 season passes.  You could enjoy the best snow conditions, largest beginner areas, and the most rideable terrain in Southern California.  Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday March 29th for your chance to win a family 4-pack of lift tickets to use at either Bear Mountain or Snow Summit until the season ends on April 21st.  Tickets are on sale at bigbearmountainresort.com.  So celebrate spring break in the snow at Big Bear Mountain Resort where Southern California goes to ski and ride.

