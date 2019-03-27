Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Jayme Closs, Killing Her Parents

CA Assembly Democrats Want Lower Threshold to Raise Local Taxes

The California State Capitol is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California voters could decide next year whether it should be easier for their local governments to raise taxes and issue bonds for public projects.

Such actions currently require support from two-thirds of local voters. A constitutional amendment proposed Wednesday would lower that to 55 percent.

Lawmakers say the two-thirds threshold allows a minority of voters to derail needed projects.

It would apply to public infrastructure projects such as fire and police facilities, parks, public libraries, broadband expansion and affordable housing.

It needs support from two-thirds of both houses to go on the ballot. A majority of voters would then need to approve it. Democratic Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry says she wants it on the November 2020 ballot.

A taxpayer group says increased parcel taxes would hurt property owners.

