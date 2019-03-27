× Couple Robbed, Pepper-Sprayed in Diamond Bar Parking Lot After Leaving Bank; 3 Suspects at Large: Sheriff

Three suspects remained at large Wednesday after a couple in Diamond Bar was robbed and pepper-sprayed while leaving a bank Tuesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery occurred just before 1:20 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot located in the 1100 block of South Diamond Bar Boulevard, sheriff’s officials said. One of the three robbers allegedly released pepper-spray in the midst of the attack.

The husband fought back but the suspects managed to take off with his wife’s purse and an undisclosed amount of money inside a case or bag, officials said.

They allegedly got into a waiting vehicle before fleeing southbound toward the 60 Freeway. The only description sheriff’s officials have given for the suspects is that two of them are believed to be black men.

No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.