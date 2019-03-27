Michigan Couple: Ghost Captured on Nanny Cam Scratched 15-Month-Old Daughter

A couple in Highland, Michigan, believes their home is haunted after they say a ghost was caught on the nanny cam in their child’s room.

What’s more, the couple told television station WXYZ in Detroit that whatever was seen on the video is also responsible for the scratch on their 15-month-old daughter Lily’s face.

Heather Brough and Joshua Higgins shared the video with the TV station, which appears to show something moving in front of the baby’s crib.

“I freaked out,” Brough said. “I stopped what I was doing and I ran upstairs and grabbed my daughter.”

Brough told the station she believes the baby is seeing something they aren’t; Higgins called it “chilling.”

“It scares us that it could do something else. I mean, there was a morning I woke up and I felt like someone’s hands were around my neck,” Heather told WXYZ.

The home is a guest house owned by Joshua’s mother, Kris, who reportedly lives in the main house right nearby. She told PEOPLE that an investigator determined there is paranormal activity in her home, but she’s not sure what is causing the problems at the guest house.

Either way, the family says they will be leaving the home as soon as they save up enough money to move.