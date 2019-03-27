Day of Giving With Jersey Mike’s and Cancer for College

Posted 8:27 AM, March 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:42AM, March 27, 2019

Gayle Anderson was live at the Jersey Mike’s in Hawthorne, one of many locations participating in the submarine sandwich company’s annual DAY OF GIVING event.

Today only, the company is giving 100-percent of all of today’s sales to the nonprofit organization CANCER FOR COLLEGE, which provides college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors.

Gayle was live at Jersey Mike’s,
5342 West Rosecrans Avenue,
Hawthorne, CA 90250.

To find a location near you, please check the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.