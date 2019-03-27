Day of Giving With Jersey Mike’s and Cancer for College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Jersey Mike’s in Hawthorne, one of many locations participating in the submarine sandwich company’s annual DAY OF GIVING event.

Today only, the company is giving 100-percent of all of today’s sales to the nonprofit organization CANCER FOR COLLEGE, which provides college scholarships and educational experiences to cancer survivors.

Gayle was live at Jersey Mike’s,

5342 West Rosecrans Avenue,

Hawthorne, CA 90250.

To find a location near you, please check the website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com