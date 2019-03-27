Detectives Searching for 1962 Chevy Bel Air Stolen From San Gabriel Valley

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a hot rod stolen from a Walnut family who’s had it for four generations, deputies said Wednesday.

The car is a 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air 409 Bubble Top — the vehicle that inspired the Beach Boys’ song “409” and influenced a generation of muscle cars.

The cherry red two-door was taken from a home on La Tortola Drive the night of Jan. 22, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Two people were involved in the heist, investigators said.

The first drove up in a sedan and broke the classic car’s window, then the second pulled up in a dark-colored truck, loaded the Bel Air onto a towing device and drove away, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Similar models are listed for sale online starting at around $38,000, with asking prices above $63,000 for those in mint condition.

Anyone who knows of the bubble top’s whereabouts or who may have been involved can contact sheriff’s detectives at 909-595-2264. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.