Detectives Searching for 1962 Chevy Bel Air Stolen From San Gabriel Valley

A valuable and sentimental 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air 409 that was stolen out of Walnut in January is seen in an image released March 27, 2019, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a hot rod stolen from a Walnut family who’s had it for four generations, deputies said Wednesday.

The car is a 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air 409 Bubble Top — the vehicle that inspired the Beach Boys’ song “409” and influenced a generation of muscle cars.

The cherry red two-door was taken from a home on La Tortola Drive the night of Jan. 22, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Two people were involved in the heist, investigators said.

Two suspect vehicles involved in the theft of a 1962 Chevrolet Bel Air 409 are seen in photos released March 27, 2019, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The first drove up in a sedan and broke the classic car’s window, then the second pulled up in a dark-colored truck, loaded the Bel Air onto a towing device and drove away, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Similar models are listed for sale online starting at around $38,000, with asking prices above $63,000 for those in mint condition.

Anyone who knows of the bubble top’s whereabouts or who may have been involved can contact sheriff’s detectives at 909-595-2264. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.

