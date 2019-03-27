Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Faces Pushback Over Plan to Eliminate Funding to Special Olympics

Lawmakers, activists, and celebrities dinged Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday for proposing to eliminate all federal funds from the Special Olympics, as well as significant cuts to after-school programs and support for students from low-income families, all part of a $7 billion cut to programs in her 2020 budget.

“The three education budgets from this administration have proposed the largest cuts to education funding in four decades. That’s since the department was created in 1979,” said Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, who chairs the Appropriations Committee’s Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee, at a hearing on DeVos’ proposed 2020 budget.

“Madam Secretary, I have to say, and maybe it’s offensive: Shame on you,” DeLauro said.

Overall, DeVos proposed a 12% decrease in funding for her department for fiscal year 2020.

Lawmakers have rejected the Trump administration’s previous efforts, increasing the Education Department budget instead, even when Republicans controlled both the Senate and House.

Even though the secretary’s budget has even less of a chance of being adopted this year, it lays out a set of priorities for the administration — and gives advocacy groups plenty to complain about.

One proposal that has repeatedly gotten attention from lawmakers is DeVos’ suggestion to cut nearly $18 million in funding from Special Olympics.

When Rep. Mark Pocan, a Wisconsin Democrat, asked whether she knew how many kids would be impacted by her decision to cut federal funding to Special Olympics, DeVos said she did not know.

“I’ll answer it for you, that’s OK, no problem,” Pocan said. “It’s 272,000 kids that are affected.”

“We had to make some difficult decisions with this budget,” DeVos responded. “I think the Special Olympics is an awesome organization, one that is supported by the philanthropic sector as well.”

DeVos has personally donated to the organization in the past. After proposing to cut the funding in her first budget, she announced that she would donate part of her salary to the organization. A spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that the secretary made the donation last year and added that DeVos is “personally supportive of Special Olympics and its mission.”

Liz Hill, a spokeswoman for the department, said in a statement on Wednesday: “The Special Olympics raises more than $100 million philanthropically every year, and while the Secretary is very personally supportive of their mission and work, the activities of Special Olympics are better supported with other state, local and private funds.”

Others calling on DeVos to rethink the decision include former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, and Julie Foudy, former captain of the U.S. women’s soccer team.

“Special Olympics was the standard by which we gave people hope and respect and ability to live their dreams. To cut funding? Big mistake. There’s a lot of waste in Washington. This isn’t part of it,” Kasich said.

The @SpecialOlympics gives people a sense of purpose, respect and confidence. Taking away their funding is a terribly misguided decisionhttps://t.co/7Y6VxyKQW8 pic.twitter.com/z98ELtAaRH — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 27, 2019

Please read this @BetsyDeVosED. God, you need to only spend .01 minute watching these @SpecialOlympics athletes perform to understand the power of this program. https://t.co/kg5vemPUfu — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) March 26, 2019

The proposed budget maintains the same level of funding for core special education programs, including grants to states under the department’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

The secretary was also criticized at Tuesday’s hearing for eliminating money for the 21st Century Community Learning Center, which supports after-school and summer programs for students, particularly those who come from low-income families or attend low-performing schools.

“This year, I’m puzzled. You’re trying to cut it again, completely ignoring the strong evidence that parents support this program and in fact want more of it,” said Rep. Nita Lowey, a New York Democrat who’s the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee.

Republican ranking member Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma called some of the proposed reductions “shortsighted,” including those to the federal TRIO programs, which provide support to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The secretary’s budget requests new funds for K-12 school choice tax credits, called Education Freedom Scholarships. They could be used for both private and public schools. The agency is asking the Treasury Department for $5 billion a year for the new program.