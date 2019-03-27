× Drunken Woman Arrested After Wandering Into Justin Bieber’s Room at Laguna Beach Hotel: Police

An intoxicated woman who had been kicked out of a posh Laguna Beach resort was arrested Tuesday after she mistakenly walked into Justin Bieber’s hotel room, police said.

The 36-year-old Huntington Beach woman had been partying overnight into Tuesday morning inside a hotel room with three friends at the Montage Laguna Beach, at 30801 S. Coast Highway. Eventually, staff at the five-star resort asked the group to leave, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said.

“She’d been drinking — a lot,” he said. “She came back to the hotel for some unknown reason to go back to the room where she had been staying, but she inadvertently walked into Justin Bieber’s room. His response was basically ‘Who are you? Get out of here.’”

The woman’s room had been down the hall from the pop superstar’s. Bieber was apparently waiting for room service at the time and his door was not latched when the woman entered, Cota said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.