Elderly Woman Struck, Killed by Pickup Truck in San Bernardino

A 75-year-old San Bernardino woman died after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in front of a senior center on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman’s identity was not released Wednesday pending notification of family, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Department.

She was crossing south across 5th Street at F Street, in front of the 5th Street Senior Center, within a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

A 24-year-old Rialto man in a pickup truck was making a left turn from F Street onto 5th Street when he struck the pedestrian.

Paramedics took the badly injured woman to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, coroner’s officials said.

“The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation,” according to the police statement. “However, neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Peck at 909-384-5664.