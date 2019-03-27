× Family of East L.A. 21-Year-Old Fatally Shot by L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies Sues Department

The mother of a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies in August has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the county and the deputies, according to court documents.

Authorities were searching for three robbery suspects at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community in East Los Angeles early on Aug. 12. One of the robbers had a gun tucked into his waistband, according to a report called in to authorities, and had stolen a man’s watch.

Deputies tried to detain Anthony Daniel Vargas while searching the housing complex, but Vargas ran and hid, officials said. He ignored deputies’ orders and resisted their attempts to handcuff him before he pulled a gun from his waistband, Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred told The Times last year after the shooting.

Alfred said then that deputies got into a violent struggle with Vargas and that he had a gun in his hand when they shot him.

