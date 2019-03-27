SigAlert Lifted After Fatal Crash Triggers Closure on 405 North in Costa Mesa

Posted 6:16 AM, March 27, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:47AM, March 27, 2019

Officials have reopened the northbound lanes of the 405 in Costa Mesa after a deadly crash triggered a SigAlert early Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert near the Harbor Boulevard onramp just after 5 a.m., the agency's log shows.

The fatal incident was one of two crashes involving multiple vehicles that caused a traffic jam in the area, Sky5 footage shows. At least one heavily damaged car remained on the freeway as of 6:15 a.m.

Traffic was backed up more than 2 miles near State Route 55. State Route 73 also appeared to be affected.

Authorities provided no further details.

 

 

