Fatburger Says It’s Changing Its Name to Skinnyburger

A sign for the newly rebranded Skinnyburger, the Los Angeles-based chain formerly known as Fatburger, is seen in an image provided by the company.

Fatburger has decided to shed its iconic branding and become Skinnyburger, the company announced Wednesday.

The international franchise that got its start in South L.A. more than 70 years ago has already updating its website and social media to reflect the new name.

The company said the change was “due to popular demand for the brand’s top-pick menu item.”

It’s already selling Skinnyburger branded baseball caps, T-shirts and even socks on its website, though the address is still Fatburger.com.

Some have suggested the switch may be a temporary stunt in the vein of IHOP’s short-lived rebranding to IHOb.

For now, the burger chain’s parent company will still be known as FAT Brands (an acronym for Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.).

The Beverly Hills-based company has locations in 18 countries, with 72 in the U.S. alone.

Founder Lovie Yancey opened the first location, called Mr. Fatburger, on Western Avenue near Jefferson Boulevard in 1947, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A customer wears a Skinnyburger branded sweatshirt at the chain formerly known as Fatburger in an image provided by the company.

