FDA Issues Salmonella Warning for 3 Lots of Darwin’s Natural Raw Dog Food

Dog owners should not to feed their pets three lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products’ raw dog food after samples from them tested positive for salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday.

Anyone who has the following lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Food should throw them away, the agency said:

• Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on Oct. 19, 2018

• Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on Nov. 6, 2018

• Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on Oct. 26, 2018

The products pose a serious threat to both human and animal health, according to the FDA.

The agency said it began analyzing samples of the Darwin’s products after receiving a consumer complaint.

Though they were sold last year, regulators are worried people may still have time since the food is stored frozen. Anyone who had the product in their home should clean the area where it was stored.

Salmonella symptoms usually appear 12 to 72 hours after consuming something tainted and last about four to seven days. The symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Anyone who thinks they or their pet have become ill because of the raw food should contact their medical provider.