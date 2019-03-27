Frank Buckley Interviews: Taylor Dayne, Singer-songwriter

Taylor Dayne is a singer-songwriter and pop music icon best known for her 1987 hit “Tell It To My Heart.” Taylor’s new book incorporates the song into its title: “Tell it To My Heart: How I Lost My S#*T, Conquered My Fear, and Found My Voice.”

During this podcast, Taylor discusses her life and career including her father’s reaction to revelations in the book that she and other family members were victims of his abuse in the home.Taylor details her journey from aspiring singer to global star, and she reveals how medical challenges, panic attacks and agoraphobia, and her determination to have a child all contributed to who she is today.