Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A surveillance camera captured a customer berating an employee at a Mexican restaurant in Anaheim over a sign that advertised a taco special in Spanish. According to the owner of Palapas Tacos, where the incident took place, the man also threatened to call immigration officials on him.

Chip Yost reports from Anaheim for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on March 27, 2019.