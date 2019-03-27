× L.A. City Council to Pay $12 Million in Wrongful-Conviction Case Against Former LAPD Detective

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to pay $12 million to Susan Mellen, who spent 17 years behind bars for a murder she didn’t commit.

After being released in 2014, Mellen and her three children sued former Los Angeles Police Det. Marcella Winn. They contended the detective had been told a witness against Mellen was “a habitual liar,” but failed to disclose that to the defense.

Through numerous legal proceedings, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously in August that the suit against Winn should go to trial.

A judge ruled Winn withheld the evidence and “acted with deliberate indifference or reckless disregard.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.