L.A. Man Who Killed 2 Pedestrians While Driving Drunk in 2008 Police Chase Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison

A Los Angeles man who was driving drunk when he struck and killed two pedestrians while being chased by police in 2008 has been sentenced to 17 years in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Sergio Rogelio Delgado agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors in which he withdrew his previous plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, according to the DA’s office. Delgado instead pleaded no contest to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Tuesday.

He was also convicted of a sentencing enhancement of hit-and-run driving causing injury or death but was given credit for almost 11 years already served in county jail, prosecutors said.

Delgado, 39, was driving along the wrong side of Highland Avenue near the Hollywood Bowl on the evening of July 13, 2008, when officers began pursuing the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

During the chase, he struck and killed two people, Cecilia Diaz and Pedro Davila, after running a red light at Wilcox Avenue, prosecutors said. The two victims had been walking in the crosswalk.

Still, Delgado continued driving and eventually stopped his car and began fleeing officers on foot, prosecutors said. He was detained by bystanders until officers arrived.

In 2011, he was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and other charges. But a jury could not reach a verdict on whether he was sane when he struck and killed the two pedestrians — leading to the declaration of a mistrial, prosecutors said.

A retrial on the sanity phase of Delgado’s case was pending when he reached a plea deal with prosecutors this week.