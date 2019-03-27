Man Arrested, Accused of Soliciting Sex Acts From Underage Girls in Santa Barbara: Sheriff

A man accused of soliciting sexual acts from underage girls and other inappropriate behavior in Santa Barbara County has been arrested, sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday.

Zachary Warburg, 28, was investigated for months after a school resource deputy assigned to San Marcos High School was told by a student that Warburg tried having sexual, inappropriate communications with her, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release. The case was forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division in June 2018.

Warburg was arrested on a warrant Tuesday and child porn was found in his possession, sheriff’s officials said.

The first deputy who learned of his alleged misconduct discovered several other instances of “suspicious, lewd and suspected criminal behavior occurring between Warburg and minor female students at local area high schools and junior high schools,” the news release states. Officials said he also targeted girls outside the area.

More victims were later found, revealing Warburg’s pattern of contacting minors through social media or in person, according to sheriff’s officials. The number of possible victims has not been released.

“Warburg would then solicit illegal sexual acts … or send illegal sexually explicit images,” the news release alleges.

He was booked on suspicion of multiple felony charges such as contacting a minor to commit a felony and harmful matter sent to seduce a minor, officials said.

Investigators believe there may other victims out there. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 805-681-4150.