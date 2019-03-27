× Woman Shot to Death in Leimert Park

A woman died after she was shot multiple times in Leimert Park on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took about 4 p.m. at 3rd Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Officers encountered a woman in her 30s who had been shot several times, according to Im. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police previously described the victim as a man in his 40s.

The shooter was initially described as a black man, of thin build, wearing a navy blue polo shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.