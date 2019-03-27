× O.C. Jails to Stop Holding ICE Detainees in Effort to Meet Increasing Mental Health Challenges

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will stop leasing jail space for ICE detainees, as part of major changes to address the increasing demands for inmates needing mental health services, OCSD Sheriff Don Barnes said in a news release Wednesday.

OCSD has leased bed space to ICE since 2010. The current contract is set to expire in July 2020, but allows for early termination. Once terminated, ICE will have 120 days to transfer the detainees to other facilities.

Barnes said those individuals will most likely end up at detainment centers outside California.

“I have made the decision to make two significant changes to our jail operations,” Sheriff Barnes said. “These decisions are intended to mitigate the risk of litigation from the state while, at the same, minimize costs to Orange County taxpayers.”

Barnes said the sheriff’s department has seen a 40 percent increase in mental health cases in its jails since 2015.

“The number of mental health cases now reach almost 1,800 on any given day. Consequently, we must focus on enhancing our mental health services and expanding the number of beds available for individuals with mental health needs.”

Along with ending its agreement with ICE, the sheriff’s department will also upgrade housing facilities to better handle inmates with mental health issues, including adding about 500 behavioral health beds to improve care, and safety of both inmates and staff.

Barnes also announced the temporary closure of the James A. Musick Facility amid the construction of two new state-funded housing facilities. The estimated completion date in fall of 2022.