Orange County Families in Canine Custody Dispute

Posted 10:58 PM, March 27, 2019

Two Orange County families have found themselves embroiled in a canine custody battle after a dog ran away while its original owners were out of town for a funeral, then was adopted out to another family.

An Anaheim woman said her family owned "Olympus" the Labrador for four years. But when she left him with a family member to attend her son's funeral, he ran away.

When she returned a week later, she learned Oympus had been picked up by an animal shelter and ultimately adopted out to another family.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 27, 2019.

 

 

 

 

