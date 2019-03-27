Person With Sword Killed, 2 Officers Shot After Incident at Church of Scientology in Inglewood

A person with a sword was killed and two officers were shot at a Church of Scientology in Inglewood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at the church about 3:30 p.m. at 315 Market St., Inglewood police said.

The person entered the location with a sword and police responded. Two officers were shot, one in the hand and one in the arm, and the person with the sword was killed, police said.

It is unclear how the person, who was only described as an Asian male, was killed.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.