Person With Sword Killed, 2 Officers Shot After Incident at Church of Scientology in Inglewood

Posted 4:03 PM, March 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, March 27, 2019

A person with a sword was killed and two officers were shot at a Church of Scientology in Inglewood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at the church about 3:30 p.m. at 315 Market St., Inglewood police said.

The person entered the location with a sword and police responded. Two officers were shot, one in the hand and one in the arm, and the person with the sword was killed, police said.

It is unclear how the person, who was only described as an Asian male, was killed.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.