Police Seek 48-Year-Old Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Underage Relatives in Santa Ana

Police are seeking the public’s helping in locating a man who’s been on the run for four months after allegedly sexually assaulting two underage family members in Santa Ana.

Omar Ricardo Baron, 48, of Santa Ana, is accused of orally copulating and committing lewd acts with two minor relatives last year on Nov. 2, Santa Ana police said in a Wednesday news release.

The victims were ages 10 and 13, investigators said.

One of them told an older relative what happened, and that person confronted Baron then reported the crime to authorities, officials said.

But Baron fled his home before police could arrive and hasn’t been seen since.

On Nov. 19, officers obtained a $1 million arrest warrant for Baron after submitting the case to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said the suspect is aware he’s wanted in connection with the allegations.

Baron is known to frequent hotels in Santa Ana, but it’s unknown what type of vehicle he may be traveling in, detectives said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Detective G. Tapia at 714-245-8516 or gtapia@santa-ana.org. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 855-847-6227.