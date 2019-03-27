× Shooter Kills Woman in Compton After Asking Her Where She’s From: LASD

An investigation is underway Wednesday after somebody fatally shot a woman in a residential area of Compton the previous night.

Officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of East San Luis Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies found a woman with at least one gunshot wound to her upper torso, the agency said. She was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Investigators determined that an individual in a vehicle had approached the victim and asked her where she was from before firing multiple rounds at her, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.