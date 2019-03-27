Special Education Teacher in Victorville Arrested on Suspicion of Trying to Meet Minor for Sex

A teacher in Victorville was arrested on suspicion of trying to meet a minor for sex, police announced Wednesday.

Steven Amar Messner of Apple Valley was arrested in the 14300 block of McArt Road on Tuesday, according to police. He is a teacher at Silverado High School, police said, and the school’s website has him listed as special education instructor.

Messner, 29, stands accused of contacting a minor with intentions of having sex and arranging to meet with a minor for sex, police said. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center and later released after posting bond, according to police.

His photo has been released by police as authorities believe there could be other victims out there.

No other details have been released by police.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy S. Evans or Deputy V. Quezada at 760-241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or at www.wetip.com.