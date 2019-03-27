× State DMV Didn’t Focus Resources on Real ID Rollout, Making Long Lines Even Longer Than Usual

California state auditors found “significant deficiencies” in the operations of the Department of Motor Vehicles in a report released Wednesday, concluding that long lines of customers at dozens of field offices last year were caused largely by technology and staffing problems.

The audit’s release came just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration publicly solicited applications for a new DMV director and as critics in the Legislature continued to demand a sweeping overhaul of the troubled state department.

Auditors found problems with management practices, staffing levels and technology. In some cases, the existing operations had changed little for decades, even as California’s population grew and more vehicles took to the road. Auditors concluded that the DMV has a “reactive culture that has adversely impacted the field office experience” for customers.

Brian Annis, secretary of the California State Transportation Agency, said changes are already underway.

