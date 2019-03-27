Suspect Sought in Series of Random Face-Slashing Attacks in South Gate, Lynwood

Police are seeking a man on a bicycle who slashed the faces of two women and a man during a seemingly random rampage in South Gate and Lynwood on Wednesday, officials said.

The series of three unprovoked attacks began shortly before 11 a.m., according to South Gate Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

The man rode his bicycle past a woman along Firestone Boulevard, near Hunt Avenue, South Gate police said in a written statement.

“The suspect slashed the victim’s face with something sharp,” the statement said.

The bicycle-riding attacker then showed up minutes later in the area of San Luis Avenue and Abbot Road, just under 2 miles away, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Creta said. The second attack was reported at 10:51 a.m.

As in the first assault, a woman was slashed in the face, the sergeant said.

A third attack took place about six minutes later, just under a mile away, at Imperial Highway and Long Beach Boulevard.

The attacker approached a man and slashed him in the face before fleeing, according to Creta.

The man and woman attacked in Lynwood were both taken to hospitals with relatively superficial injuries that were not considered life threatening, Creta said. They described the weapon used as an “unknown metal object,” he added.

In both Lynwood slashings, “The suspect did not talk, nor give any warning regarding his intent,” Creta said.

No motive was known.

Police described the attacker as a Latino man of about 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a dark complexion. He wore dark clothing and rode a mountain-style bicycle with oversize tires. The bike appeared to have a white sticker on its left, front fork.

Anyone with information can reach the South Gate Police Department at 323-563-5436, or the Sheriff’s Century Station at 323-568-4800. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.