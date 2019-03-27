Torrance Street Reopens After Pickup Truck Driver Avoiding Dog Fatally Strikes Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Torrance officials on Wednesday reopened the portion of Del Amo Boulevard where a driver fatally struck a 10-year-old boy after swerving to avoid a dog.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the street's 2300 block, according to the Torrance Police Department.

A 58-year-old Los Angeles man was driving eastbound in a black 2018 Ford pickup truck when he veered to avoid hitting a dog on the road, investigators said. That's when he struck a young pedestrian, who suffered major injuries.

Torrance fire personnel treated the boy at the scene, but the 10-year-old ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

"The identification of the victim is pending notification of kin," Sgt. Ronald Harris said in a statement.

Neither the driver nor his passenger were hurt, the sergeant said. The Police Department did not release their names.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have played a role in the incident, Harris said.

Officials shut down Del Amo Boulevard between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue upon responding to the scene. The Police Department announced reopening the street at 3:19 a.m.