Videos Show L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Trying to Break Into Woman’s Home, Leading to His Firing

Posted 8:42 PM, March 27, 2019, by
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Caren Mandoyan, left, looks on as newly elected L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva prepares to have his new badge pinned on him by his wife during a ceremony Dec. 3, 2018. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Caren Mandoyan, left, looks on as newly elected L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva prepares to have his new badge pinned on him by his wife during a ceremony Dec. 3, 2018. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The deputy crouched down in front of the woman’s sliding glass door, wedging a metal tool in its frame to pop it loose. He stopped after glancing up, startled to see the woman recording video of him from inside her apartment.

In another instance, the deputy is seen wielding a broomstick on the woman’s patio after using it to tap on her door.

The video clips depicting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan are among several files from his disciplinary case that were released Wednesday by the county Civil Service Commission.

The records show that Sheriff’s Department officials, and the commission’s hearing officer, determined Mandoyan repeatedly lied to investigators by claiming he never tried to break into the woman’s home — statements that were contradicted by the video footage.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.