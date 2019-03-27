× Videos Show L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Trying to Break Into Woman’s Home, Leading to His Firing

The deputy crouched down in front of the woman’s sliding glass door, wedging a metal tool in its frame to pop it loose. He stopped after glancing up, startled to see the woman recording video of him from inside her apartment.

In another instance, the deputy is seen wielding a broomstick on the woman’s patio after using it to tap on her door.

The video clips depicting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan are among several files from his disciplinary case that were released Wednesday by the county Civil Service Commission.

The records show that Sheriff’s Department officials, and the commission’s hearing officer, determined Mandoyan repeatedly lied to investigators by claiming he never tried to break into the woman’s home — statements that were contradicted by the video footage.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.