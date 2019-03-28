× 1 Man Killed, Another Gravely Wounded in San Pedro Shooting

One man died and another was hospitalized with severe injuries after gunfire erupted in San Pedro on Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 9:50 p.m. at Pacific Avenue and Santa Cruz Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The other was rushed to a hospital in grave condition.

The motive was not clear, and no suspect description was available, Lopez said. A vehicle was seen speeding away from the area.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.