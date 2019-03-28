16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Connection With Caught-on-Video Lewd Act Outside Chino Hills Home

A suspect was arrested Thursday, two days after authorities released a suspect photo in the search for a male caught on a home security video committing a lewd act outside a Chino Hills home.

The perpetrator was identified as a 16-year-old Chino Hills resident, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The suspect’s name was not being released due to his status as a minor.

Deputies were called to a home on the 14000 block of Silver Spur Court around 2:30 a.m. after a resident reported someone had approached their front door and masturbated.

Investigators had previously thought the male was around 20 years old.

Detectives still believe there could be other victims who haven’t reported the crime.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Chris Hughes at 909-364-2062, or submit a tip anonymously via 800-782-7463.

