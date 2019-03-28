Accomplished British Balloonist Dies After Accident Near Warner Springs

A renowned British balloonist and scientist who set 79 world ballooning records died Tuesday at a hospital after a balloon-related accident over the weekend near Warner Springs, Calif.

Julian Richard Nott, 74, was injured Sunday in a bizarre accident several hours after his pressurized, high-altitude cabin and balloon landed east of Palomar Mountain, according to an obituary on his website and information provided by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Nott lived in Santa Barbara.

According to the obituary, Nott’s partner of 30 years was by his side as he “passed away peacefully” Tuesday from injuries that resulted from “an extraordinary and unforeseeable accident following a successful balloon flight and landing in Warner Springs.”

