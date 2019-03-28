Accomplished British Balloonist Dies After Accident Near Warner Springs

Posted 7:32 PM, March 28, 2019, by

A renowned British balloonist and scientist who set 79 world ballooning records died Tuesday at a hospital after a balloon-related accident over the weekend near Warner Springs, Calif.

Julian Richard Nott, pictured in an undated photo. (Credit: Facebook)

Julian Richard Nott, pictured in an undated photo. (Credit: Facebook)

Julian Richard Nott, 74, was injured Sunday in a bizarre accident several hours after his pressurized, high-altitude cabin and balloon landed east of Palomar Mountain, according to an obituary on his website and information provided by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Nott lived in Santa Barbara.

According to the obituary, Nott’s partner of 30 years was by his side as he “passed away peacefully” Tuesday from injuries that resulted from “an extraordinary and unforeseeable accident following a successful balloon flight and landing in Warner Springs.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.