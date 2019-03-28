Burglars Escape With More Than $1 Million in Baubles in Laguna Niguel Jewelry Store Break-In

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than $1 million worth of valuables vanished overnight when a sophisticated crew of burglars cleared out a Laguna Niguel jewelry business last weekend, the owner said.

Thieves cut a hole in the ceiling Saturday night to access Nuggets and Carats, 28241 Crown Valley Pkwy East, owner Brian Hassine told KTLA. They then emptied display cases, cut their way into a concrete and steel safe and hauled away another 1,000-pound safe.

Some of the items stolen belonged to customers, Hassine said, adding that he expects it will take his business years to recover from the loss.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 28, 2019.