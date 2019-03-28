Burglars Escape With More Than $1 Million in Baubles in Laguna Niguel Jewelry Store Break-In

More than $1 million worth of valuables vanished overnight when a sophisticated crew of burglars cleared out a Laguna Niguel jewelry business last weekend, the owner said.

Thieves cut a hole in the ceiling Saturday night to access Nuggets and Carats, 28241 Crown Valley Pkwy East, owner Brian Hassine told KTLA. They then emptied display cases, cut their way into a concrete and steel safe and hauled away another 1,000-pound safe.

Display cases were emptied at the Nuggets and Carats jewelry store in Laguna Niguel after burglars broke in on March 23, 2019, and stole more than $1 million worth of inventory. (Credit: KTLA)

Some of the items stolen belonged to customers, Hassine said, adding that he expects it will take his business years to recover from the loss.

