CA Lawmakers Propose Sweeping Reforms in Response to College Admissions Scandal

March 28, 2019
Students walk by a sign for the University of Southern California in an undated image. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Outraged by widespread allegations of cheating in the college admissions process, California lawmakers on Thursday proposed a sweeping package of bills aimed at closing loopholes that officials say gave the children of wealthy parents a side door into elite universities.

The six measures would bar special admissions without approval of three college administrators, regulate private admission consultants, audit the University of California’s admissions process, and eliminate tax deductions for donations to nonprofit entities that were allegedly made as part of the cheating scandal.

Another bill, by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), would prohibit preferential admissions to applicants related to the institution’s donors or alumni, or risk getting cut off from the Cal Grant financial aid program.

“This is about fairness and equity,” Ting said. “We must close the side door that enables privileged families to get their children into elite colleges, taking the place of deserving students.”

