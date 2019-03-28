California Democratic Party Employee Withdraws From Lawsuit Against Organization, Wants to Speak Openly About Senior Official Who Allegedly Intimidated Her

A female employee of the California Democratic Party who alleged a workplace culture of harassment, retaliation and discrimination is withdrawing from a lawsuit she filed against the organization and its former chairman.

Kate Earley, who works as a digital director for the party, wrote in a Medium post on Tuesday that she will “vigorously defend every allegation” made in the lawsuit, but that she dropped her claims so she could speak openly about a senior party official the suit mentions.

In the post, Earley alleges that California Democratic Party Vice Chairman Daraka Larimore-Hall, who is campaigning to lead the party, intimidated her and another plaintiff after Larimore-Hall’s name was included in the suit.

Larimore-Hall is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed in January and does not accuse him of harassment or misconduct. But the suit alleges that Larimore-Hall did not inform Earley and her fellow plaintiffs that he was going forward with a complaint against then-Chairman Eric Bauman after a discussion of allegations against the party leader. The lawsuit also claims that “Larimore-Hall was not willing or able to support Kate [Earley] as he had promised.”

