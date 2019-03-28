Diva Defined: Shaun Robinson

In this episode of Diva Defined, TV personality Shaun Robinson talks about her longtime career as an entertainment reporter and host for Access Hollywood. Shaun reveals why she decided to walk away after 15 years on the job. She also opens up about her personal “Me too” experience, her nonprofit organization and life after Access Hollywood.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”: via iTunes | RSS

Sheryl Lee Ralph on social media: Twitter | Instagram

About the Podcast: “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking