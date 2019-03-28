Diva Defined: Shaun Robinson

In this episode of Diva Defined, TV personality Shaun Robinson talks about her longtime career as an entertainment reporter and host for Access Hollywood. Shaun reveals why she decided to walk away after 15 years on the job. She also opens up about her personal “Me too” experience, her nonprofit organization and life after Access Hollywood.

