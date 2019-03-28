Driver of Stolen Tanker Truck Surrenders to Police After Brief Pursuit Near La Brea Tar Pits

The driver of a reportedly stolen tanker truck surrendered to officers in the Miracle Mile Thursday morning after a brief pursuit.

Officers followed behind the truck, which maintained a slow speed at one point was stopped near the La Brea Tar Pits.

The driver then continued on before driving over a spike strip.

Shortly after that, the driver got out of the truck and surrendered to officers on 6th Street near Curson Avenue.

It is unknown how the truck was initially stolen, or what is inside the tank.