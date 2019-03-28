After 2nd-Straight World Series Disappointment, L.A. Dodgers Open 2019 Season at Home Against Arizona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s time for Dodger baseball!

The words of the great Vin Scully will be on the minds of Dodgers fans everywhere today as the team opens its 62nd year in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers are looking to put the painful memories of the last two Octobers behind them as they look to become the first team since 1923 to win a championship after falling in consecutive World Series appearances. The team has plenty of reason for optimism with one of the strongest rosters in the National League, but 162 challenges await before postseason redemption can be found.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. PDT. If you can’t make it out to Chavez Ravine today or can’t get the game on television, The Times will have inning-by-inning updates from the game from veteran baseball writer Mike DiGiovanna.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

34.073851 -118.239958