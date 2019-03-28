Investigators to Give Update on Search for Missing Corona Boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FBI will join law enforcement in Riverside County at a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide updates to the case of the missing 8-year-old Corona boy, Noah McIntosh.

McIntosh was reported missing by his mother in early March.

His parents are currently in police custody, accused of child abuse.

Corona residents have held candlelight vigils and posted signs and blue ribbons throughout the community, as a show of support and hope.

For more than 3 weeks, people have been searching for some sign of Noah, but so far, nothing has been found.

Check back for updates following the 10 a.m. news conference.