× Judge Bans Former Ethics Panel Member From Running for L.A. City Council

Former L.A. ethics commissioner Serena Oberstein is barred from running for a Los Angeles City Council seat that is up for grabs this summer, a Superior Court judge ruled Thursday.

The legal battle revolved around a section of the city charter that restricts ethics commissioners from running for any city office “concerning which the commission has made a decision during the term of the commissioner” — a ban that applies for two years after the end of their terms.

Oberstein stepped down from the commission in November and launched her campaign in January, billing herself as an ethics watchdog who would root out corruption at City Hall. She has been among more than a dozen candidates vying to represent a council district that includes the San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Granada Hills, Porter Ranch and Chatsworth.

In his ruling, Judge James C. Chalfant wrote that voting to impose fines on two people who ran unsuccessfully, in the past, to represent Council District 12 made Oberstein ineligible to run for that council seat, since “these decisions concern the very office for which Oberstein seeks election.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.053714 -118.242653