Major SoCal Roads Closing for Emergency Repairs After Damage From Winter Storms

Major highways are closing for emergency repairs after a series of winter storms caused damage, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive is closing at 10 p.m. Friday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. Workers are repairing an eroded embankment along Topanga Creek, Caltrans officials said in a news release this week.

Several rock and debris slides plunged onto Topanga Canyon Boulevard this winter, forcing officials to close the road several times for multiple days. Drivers can instead use the 101 Freeway, Las Virgenes Road and Malibu Canyon Road, Caltrans said.

“Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes or avoid the area,” officials said. The town of Topanga will remain open to drivers.

