Man Shot to Death in San Bernardino

Police are gathering clues in the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in a commercial neighborhood in San Bernardino on Wednesday night, officials said.

Albert Peraza Jr. of San Bernardino died in the 8 p.m. shooting at Baseline Street and North Sierra Way, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

A witness called 911 to report a shooting at the intersection, with a possibly wounded person lying on the ground, police said.

Officers arrived to find Peraza unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot at the southwest corner of the intersection.

Paramedics were summoned and ultimately pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were available, including a motive or suspect description.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino police Detective Lewis at 909-384-5762 or Detective Mahan at 909-384-5613.